Utah Grizzlies head coach and General Manager Tim Branham announced Monday that the team has re-signed forward/defenseman Erik Higby.

Higby enters his third year in Utah after scoring 14 goals and adding 10 assists for 24 points in 45 games last year with Utah. He had 14 goals and 14 assists for 28 points in 64 games during the 2015-16 season with the Grizzlies.

“Erik is a very versatile player and scores big goals for us,” said Branham. “More importantly, he is a big part of our leadership core.”

Higby, who spent the offseason training in Utah and working with Branham at his hockey camps, has played both forward and defense with Utah the last two seasons.

The Grizzlies opening night is Saturday, Oct. 14, when the Grizzlies host Colorado at 7 p.m.