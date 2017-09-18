PROVO — There wasn't a yellow flag on the field, but it was definitely a false start.

Former BYU wide receiver Ross Apo was one of four former Cougar players chosen to carry an alumni flag and lead the team onto the field prior to BYU's game against No. 10 Wisconsin on Saturday.

The only problem? Apo left a little too early.

Apo ran about 20 yards out onto the grass all by himself moments before the Cougars were ready to take the field, leaving fellow alumni flag bearers Cody Hoffman, Austin Collie and Brian McDonald behind.

Noticing his mistake, a grinning Apo turned around and returned to his fellow flag bearers, where the present company enjoyed a few laughs about the gaffe.

Collie shared video of how it turned out when the alumni flag bearers successfully led the BYU football team onto the field moments later.

An interesting chant

Wisconsin fans turned out en force for the team's first-ever trip to LaVell Edwards Stadium. Several times during the second half of the 40-6 Wisconsin win, the lively and enjoyable group of Badger fans engaged in a cheer that is rare in the Provo area: a chant for more beer.

🎥: One of the more interesting visiting fans chants at LaVell Edwards Stadium, Wisconsin's "We Want More Beer" pic.twitter.com/EujZSqbArq — Brandon Judd (@brandonljudd) September 17, 2017

Honoring the 6s

Part of BYU's festivities for Saturday's game included retiring the No. 6 jersey and honoring former Cougars Luke Staley, Robbie Bosco and Marc Wilson, who all donned that number. Here's a look at the full halftime ceremony for the three former Cougar All-Americans.