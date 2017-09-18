Although the Rivalry Game between the BYU Cougars and the Utah Utes has already been played for this season, it is still making headlines.

Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports gave his five most hate-filled rivalries in college football in 2017, and BYU-Utah came in at No. 2.

"This one ... made a significant push for the No. 1 spot on my list. Trust me, while it may not be the country's most famous rivalry, this one is everything in the state of Utah," wrote Fornelli.

"What adds a special layer of terrifying to it all is the way there's still this veneer of pleasantness that covers it all," Fornelli continued. "Somehow fans on both sides have figured out the perfect balance of still respecting you as a person while absolutely detesting every fiber of your being."

Ole Miss-Mississippi State took the top spot on the list, with Iowa-Iowa State coming in at No. 3. Alabama-Auburn landed at No. 4 with Ohio State-Michigan rounding out the top five.

Speaking of the Cougars, Tristan Freeman of Fansided's Busting Brackets delivered his BYU basketball preview, where he projected the starters and the key reserves, and analyzed the schedule before giving his expectations for the season.

While looking at the key non-conference games, Freeman focused on the basketball side of the rivalry.

"The biggest game of the season, even more than Gonzaga, is the home game against Utah. One of the biggest rivalries in college athletics was postponed after an incident involving current player Nick Emery," wrote Freeman. "He threw a punch at Utah’s Brandon Taylor, prompting the Utes to cancel the series. After just one year, the series has resumed, but the feelings have only exacerbated between the fans, making this one of the must-watch games of the year."

After looking at the conference schedule for the Cougars, Freeman turned his attention to his expectations for the Cougars.

"Despite losing Eric Mika, the team overall will have more balance and will efficiently conduct their offense," Freeman wrote. "But for this year, they’re not on the same level as the Zags or the Gaels, leaving them with a likely third-place finish and a NIT selection. But if everyone comes back next year, things could very well be different."

Other links

And finally...

Former BYU running back Jamaal Williams did his best to get the Green Bay Packers hyped up for their big Sunday night matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

While his dance moves helped to get the team going, it didn't translate into a win as the Packers fell 34-23.

Williams had three touches on the night for 11 total yards, with two of his plays going for first downs.