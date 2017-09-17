The Westminster women's soccer team picked up a 3-2 win at home over Colorado Mesa in its conference opener. The Griffins improve to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in the RMAC.

Aimee Kurfurst put the Griffins on the scoreboard first off an assist from Ellie Echeverio at the 18th minute. Westminster then went up 2-0 at the 41st mark on a goal by Cailey Scott, assisted once again by Echevario. Ryanne Parker of Colorado Mesa scored an unassisted goal at 48:48 to put the score at 2-1.

The Griffins went up 3-1 off an Emily Pascua corner kick headed in by Sara Weixler at the 63rd minute. The visitors scored their second at the 87:37 mark, though the time expired shortly after to seal the Westminster victory.

Westminster finished with 12 shots, eight on goal, five corner kicks and seven fouls. Goalkeeper Breanna Empey came up with three saves in the victory.

Next week, Westminster travels to Colorado for two conference games. Friday the Griffins take on the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs at 5:00 p.m., and on Sunday they conclude their road trip in Gunnison, Colorado, for a 1:00 p.m. game verses Western State Colorado. Games will be broadcast live on the RMAC Network.

