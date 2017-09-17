RICHFIELD — An 82-year-old woman is in extremely critical condition after rolling her car near Richfield on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the woman was driving north on state Route 118 about 1 p.m. when she veered suddenly to the right, overcorrected back to the left, then veered right again and rolled. It was unknown Sunday why the driver swerved.

The woman was sitting on top of her buckled seat belt rather than wearing it, according to UHP, and was ejected from the vehicle. She was alone in the car at the time.

The woman was transported to Sevier Valley Medical Center then taken by helicopter to Utah Valley Regional Medical Center.

The woman was in extremely critical condition Sunday, according to UHP. Additional details about the woman and her injuries were not immediately released.

— McKenzie Romero