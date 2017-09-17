The Westminster men's soccer team lost on Sunday afternoon at Dumke Field to Colorado School of Mines by a score of 2-0 in the second game of a conference opener weekend. The loss drops the Griffins to 4-4 on the season and 0-2 in the RMAC standings.

The visitors from Golden, Colorado, scored their first goal at the 9:06 mark. Aaron Safadi was credited with the goal off an assist from Nikolaus Grotz. The Orediggers scored their second at the 31st minute to go up 2-0, which was ultimately enough to seal the win.

Westminster was unable to place one of its 10 shots in the net to decrease the scoring margin. The Griffins had zero corner kicks and 10 fouls. In comparison, the visitors ended with 19 shots, six on goal, four corner kicks and 18 fouls.

Amit Hefer took three shots, with one on goal, and Hunter Kone ended with two shots. Max Medley ended up with four saves in the conference loss.

RMAC action continues as the Griffins set out on a two-game road trip next week to Durango, Colorado, for a Friday 3:30 p.m. contest against Ft. Lewis and then conclude the trip with a Sunday noon matchup at Adams State in Alamosa, Colorado. Games will be broadcast on the RMAC Network.

