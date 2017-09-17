SALT LAKE CITY — Utah put up 501 total yards in its blowout 54-16 victory over the San Jose Spartans on Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The win makes the Utes 3-0 on the season prior to their Pac-12 opener against Arizona next Friday night.
Scoring recap
The Utes got off to a shaky start in the first quarter. Not able to find the end zone, Utah settled for field goals throughout the quarter. On the first drive, Matt Gay hit a 21-yard field goal to put Utah on the board, 3-0. The next drive, he nailed a 56-yarder to push the Utes' lead to 6-0. The Spartans finally got on the board late in the first when Bryce Crawford hit a 24-yard field goal to make it 6-3. After the Utes’ defense recovered a Spartans fumble, Utah settled for another field goal to give Utah a 9-3 lead.
Things started to click in the second quarter when Tyler Huntley connected with Darren Carrington II to give Utah its first touchdown of the night, a 7-yard pass that put Utah up 16-3. The next drive, Huntley found Carrington again on a 26-yard pass for another touchdown for the Utes, making it 23-3. Utah added another touchdown after running back Zack Moss rushed 5 yards into the end zone to make it 30-3. With less than a minute left in the first half, the Spartans finally reached the end zone after quarterback Josh Love found Bailey Gaither for a 47-yard bomb, making the score 30-13.
The Utes were able to score another touchdown late in the third quarter. Huntley threw his third touchdown pass of the night when he connected with Raelon Singleton for 13 yards, making it 37-13 heading into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth, the Spartans scored first after Crawford hit a 38-yard field goal to make it 37-16. Huntley threw his fourth touchdown pass of the night, finding Carrington for the third time into the end zone to make it 44-16. Gay then nailed a 20-yard field goal the next drive to add three more points. The Utes sealed the 54-16 win on a 10-yard run by Devonta’e Henry-Cole with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter.
Utah’s three stars
- Tyler Huntley/Darren Carrington II
- Boobie Hobbs
- Matt Gay
Up next
The Utes will open Pac-12 play on the road against Arizona next Friday. The Wildcats are 2-1 coming off a blowout win over UTEP. Their only loss was against Houston in Week 2. The Wildcats are led by their quarterback Brandon Dawkins, who’s not only the team's leading passer (422 yards and four TDs) but leading rusher as well (251 rushing yards and five touchdowns).