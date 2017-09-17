The Utah Valley University men's golf team will compete in the Ram Masters Invitational, Sept. 18-19, at Fort Collins Country Club in Fort Collins, Colorado.

"Fort Collins Country Club is a very demanding golf course," said Utah Valley head coach Chris Curran. "We will definitely need to stay patient and stick to the game plan this week."

The tournament begins with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. MT, on Monday. Teams will play two 18-hole rounds on Monday, followed by a final 18-hole round on Tuesday. Players will tee off with a shotgun start on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

The 19-team field at the Ram Masters Invitational includes host Colorado State, Air Force, Denver, Grand Canyon, Idaho, Illinois State, Long Beach State, UMKC, New Mexico, Northern Colorado, Oral Roberts, Pacific, Sam Houston State, South Dakota, South Dakota State, TCU, Wichita State, Wyoming and Utah Valley.

The Wolverines enter the week fresh off a 14th-place finish in the 19-team field at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational last week with a three-round team score of 11-over-par 299. Ariel Elftman-Hanson led UVU at the tournament at even-par 216 (72-68-76) to finish in a tie for 29th in the 111-player field.

Competing for the Wolverines this week is Blair Bursey, Elftman-Hanson, Cedric Laverdure, Gabe Lysen and Jake Godfrey.

The Ram Masters Invitational is hosted by Colorado State. The tournament will be played on the 7,218-yard, par 70 Fort Collins Country Club. The tournament is in its sixth year. Colorado State has claimed the team title three-straight years dating back to 2014.

Live scoring for the tournament will be available via GolfStat, while daily results and recaps will be available on UVU's website.

Jason Erickson works in the communications office at the Utah Valley University athletic department. For more information on Wolverine athletics, visit GoUVU.com.