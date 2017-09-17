Despite outshooting the Bison, 15-7 on shots and 9-3 in shots on goal, Utah Valley fell on the road to North Dakota State, 2-0, on Sunday afternoon at Dacotah Field in Fargo, North Dakota.

Utah Valley falls to 3-7-0 overall on the season with the loss. The Wolverines have played seven of their 10 games on the road this year. The win marks North Dakota State's first victory of the season as the Bison improve to 1-8-0.

"Obviously, we are pretty disappointed," said Utah Valley head coach Chris Lemay. "We won nearly every statistical category today except for the one that matters most. We are at a point now where we have to do a big gut check. We have a ton of potential, but at the end of the day we need to dig a little deeper to get the results that we want."

North Dakota State got on the scoreboard in the 35th minute after Bailey Lervick sent a free kick to the top of the box where Marian Taiwo headed it down to Hanana Norman who one-touched it into the net to give the Bison a 1-0 lead.

Utah Valley put a shot in the back of the net in the 73rd minute, but it was called off due to an offside call by the official.

NDSU's Norman gave the Bison a 2-0 advantage in the 79th minute as she found a deflected ball and punched it into the net for the goal. The score secured a brace for Norman on the day.

The Wolverines outshot North Dakota State, 13-7 on the day, including a 9-3 advantage on goal. Hannah Bruce and Libby Weber led Utah Valley with three shots apiece. Sydney Fitzpatrick, Breanna McCarter and Ashlyn Farnes each had two shots. Utah Valley also won the corner kick battle, 11-3.

Sarah Davis and Brooklyn Nielsen each played a half in goal for the Wolverines. Nielsen had UVU's lone save in the match.

Next up for Utah Valley is a UCCU Crosstown Clash matchup at BYU on Friday, Sept. 22. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The match will be broadcast live on BYUtv. An audio-only broadcast will be available via UVU's athletic website.

