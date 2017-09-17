Senior Jaime Barajas beat junior teammate Samuel Serrano, 6-1, 6-3, on Sunday in the singles consolation bracket finals at the Midland Invitational.

With the victory, Barajas passed Jakob Asplund (2008-2011) for the No. 1 spot in all-time singles wins in Utah State history with 68.

In other singles action, sophomore Sergiu Bucur defeated Texas Tech’s Matheus Leite, 2-6, 6-2, 10-4. Senior Andrew Nakajima lost to UTSA’s Kai Breitbach, 6-4, 7-5.

USU returns to action Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, as four Aggies will travel to the Idaho State Invite in Pocatello, Idaho.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.