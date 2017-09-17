SALT LAKE CITY — Lauren Lewis has been pregnant six times in the last five years.

It wasn't until early last month that Roman Vance Lewis finally made his debut. He arrived for the most part, safely, following his birth at the family's Sugar House home.

Roman is Lewis' third child and he was the second to be born at home.

"I was never fearful of giving birth," Lewis said. "I knew I was going to have this baby and as long as it looked healthy on all the ultrasounds and I had no problems with my body, I wanted to let nature take its course."

She said succeeding at something so natural gives her a sense of great accomplishment as a woman.

"It is a miracle, an out-of-this-world miracle," the now-mother of three said.

Her first baby, a girl, was born in a hospital in New Mexico and the baby was whisked away to be monitored after having the umbilical cord around her neck upon delivery. It was three hours before Lewis was able to see her baby and she still mourns that loss.

"I missed that moment," she said. "I'll never get that back."

Birthing the next two at home gave her the experience she believes childbirth should bring — a deep connection with the baby and peace from familiar surroundings.

"I just wanted it to be calm and peaceful," Lewis said, adding that she got exactly what she asked for with Roman, up until the very end.

Home births are wildly popular in Utah — with an 89 percent increase from 2004 to 2013, to more than double the national average — as more and more women are "searching for a natural experience," said midwife Dee Gordon, owner of Heber-based Genesis Birth Co. She said women often choose a home birth because of the freedoms they are afforded in selecting the type of care they want.

"A lot of women want to create a sacred birth space and have it be a spiritual process," Gordon said. As a lay midwife, she encourages women to create their space however they choose, and she advises use of various herbs and tinctures to help with symptoms and laboring, invoking a natural labor without pharmaceutical medication.

Standard of care in hospitals, she said, can result in an unwanted and sometimes unnecessary "cascade of interventions" — continuous fetal monitoring, intravenous drip, an epidural and other things to push labor along, as well as drugs to strengthen contractions.

Babies are also treated with a variety of interventions upon arriving at hospitals, including application of an antibiotic eye ointment, vitamin K shots and a more abrupt cord clamping than is advocated in home births.

"You have more control over it all in your home environment," Gordon said.

She said midwives spend more time with their clients throughout the pregnancy than obstetricians typically do, leading to "strong relationships."

"These women trust that we have their best interest in mind," Gordon said. "When something comes up that deviates from the path they have chosen, they trust we would only do something if it was necessary, rather than because it is habit."

Roman is one of a rare few babies born at home, who, because of medical necessity, are transferred to a nearby hospital. He was having trouble clearing his lungs and increasing oxygen saturation rates after aspirating some amniotic fluid. And while taking him to a hospital was more of a precaution, Gordon said, it wasn't in the plan for Lewis and her husband and thus it was a little hard for them to accept.

"It was quite traumatic. He was hooked up to all these devices and there were a million different noises coming from them," said Lewis, 35, who has only ever taken her children to the doctor for routine checkups. "This was so foreign to me."

But, she said, she and her husband, Trevor, accepted it was the safest thing to do for their little Roman. And she knew in her heart that Gordon knew what she was doing — an intensive interview before hiring the midwife had given her that confirmation.

Planned home births or birth center deliveries accounted for 3 percent of Utah babies born in 2015, according to the most recent available data from the Utah Department of Health.

About 5 percent of those resulted in a hospital transfer, though it is hard to tell from birth certificates whether home births are planned or just happen.

Nationwide, there are about 35,000 home births each year, with about a fourth of those happening unexpectedly or unplanned, according to a release from the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. The organization encourages women to give birth in hospitals, but purports that women have the right to make their own choices regarding delivery, as long as they know there are increased risks associated with home births.

Gordon said she and other midwives are trained to look for symptoms that fall "outside of normal" and they know they should transfer a baby when advanced medical attention is necessary.

In addition, she said she won't necessarily take on clients who have had multiple prior babies via cesarean, women with health issues, like diabetes that is out of control, and, depending on the circumstances, babies who are not in the proper position for a safe delivery. All of those situations, she said, can be problematic.

But the decision to have a home birth, the popular midwife said, should be based on parents' lifestyle.

"I truly feel like women need to be empowered to take care of their children, to use their own intuition rather than listening to just anyone," Lewis said, adding that a successful home birth only adds to her confidence. "Your natural motherly intuition is so crucial to being a mother — emotionally, physically and spiritually for your children."

And giving birth at home, she said, can be so "spiritual."

Lewis said she would do it over and over again, if she could. And she loves telling other women they are capable of it, too.

"It's just magic," she said. "Our bodies are magic."