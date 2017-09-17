Playing its final non-conference match of the season, Utah State soccer defeated Oakland, 3-0, in a Sunday road contest.

Utah State ends the non-conference portion of the season with a 5-2-1 record, while Oakland falls to 0-9-1.

Three Aggies contributed to the goal scoring Sunday, as sophomore midfielder Kanyan Ward, junior midfielder Jordyn-Chung Hoon and sophomore forward Alecia Robinson each added a goal. With her two assists on the day, senior forward Wesley Hamblin is now tied for second on the all-time assist record list at USU, sitting with 17 in her career, four of which have come this season.

The Aggies got their first goal of the day in before the halftime break, as Ward put the team on the board in the 39th minute. Near the midfield line, senior forward Bailee Hammond lobbed the ball up to freshman midfielder Ashley Cardozo right outside the 18-yard box. She then crossed it in and over to Ward, who then scored her first goal of the season from the corner of the 6-yard box.

Utah State added to its lead in the 65th minute. A long corner kick from Cardozo found its way into the box, where the ball found the head of Hamblin. That touch got it to Chung-Hoon, who completed the play by flicking the ball into the net. Just four minutes later, that goal was followed by a third, this time from Robinson. Hamblin delivered a long pass up the right side of the field to Chung-Hoon, who fought off a pair of Oakland defenders. She looked to shoot but found Robinson who made the final touch to score.

Returning from injury, junior goalkeeper Grace McGuire saw her first minutes of the season, subbing in for senior Sara Cobb after the Aggies' third goal. Together, the pair picked up four saves in the match, while giving Utah State its fourth shutout of the year. On the day, the Aggies out-shot the Golden Grizzlies, 16-8, including a 9-4 on-goal advantage.

Megan McCuistion is an Assistant Media Relations Coordinator at Utah State.