Utah Jazz assistant coach Igor Kokoskov will enter the NBA season on a title run.

Kokoskov on Sunday led Slovenia to the championship of the biannual FIBA Eurobasket tournament, beating Serbia 93-85 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Kokoskov, who hails from Serbia, was praised throughout the 18-day tournament for his coaching acumen as Slovenia ran the table.

What Igor has done with Georgia and now Slovenia is testament to his coaching prowess. Has earned right to be considered for NBA head jobs — Chillin in my Bacta (@AminESPN) September 17, 2017

Give his extensive NBA & international background, @utahjazz & Slovenia's Igor Kokoskov is building resume to be future NBA head coach. — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) September 14, 2017

Congrats to Great Slovenian team! Happy 4 #IgorKokoskov! Finally achieved the🥇 after trying w/Georgia team for 7ys. Humble man, elite coach — Teimuraz Basilaia (@tbasilaia) September 17, 2017

On Sunday, Slovenia was paced by 35 points from Miami Heat point guard Goran Dragic, who was named the tournament MVP, although both he and likely 2018 lottery pick Luka Doncic were unable to play down the stretch Sunday of what was a tight game because of injury.

Also on Sunday, Ricky Rubio and Spain won the bronze medal by beating Russia, also by a score of 93-85. Rubio had four points, seven assists and three rebounds. Slovenia had beaten Spain in the semifinals.

The Jazz will begin training camp next week.