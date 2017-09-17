KEARNS — Police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that wounded a teenager.

The 17-year-old boy was shot in the legs and had been stabilized in fair condition, Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke said. The shooting was reported about noon near 6200 S. Loder Drive (5155 West).

Police are still searching for two people in connection with the shooting.

The two were spotted in a tan-colored car, believed to be either a Prizm or an Impala with a temporary registration, Lohrke said. Police in West Jordan briefly spotted the vehicle, Lohrke said, but the vehicle eluded them.

The shooting appears to be gang related, Lohrke said, based on the colors worn by the individuals involved and statements they were heard making.

Anyone with information is asked to call Unified police at 801-743-7000.

— McKenzie Romero