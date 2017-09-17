LOGAN — Hiking. Kayaking. Backpacking. Bicycling. Even bird-watching. These are just a few of the activities students and faculty at Utah State University will be participating in beginning Monday through Oct. 15 as they compete to win the 4th annual Outdoor Nation Campus Challenge.

Participants may include students, faculty, as well as community members not currently associated with the Utah State.

Hosted by the Outdoor Foundation, a nonprofit committed to reconnecting millennials with the outdoors, and sponsored by REI, The North Face, Hydro Flask, and ENO, the Campus Challenge aims to get students from more than 90 universities off the couch and into the wilderness. To participate, individuals download the Campus Challenge app, join their university’s team, and log their outdoor activities during the challenge to score points.

This is Utah State’s first year competing in the event. With a team led by students and faculty, students have their eyes on the top prize: the title of National Outdoor Champion.

In addition to the national award, there are more than 30 other individual and regional awards. The top winners will receive gear from REI and The North Face.