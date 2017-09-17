SALT LAKE CITY — Projects by graphic designers, architects, and product designers will be showcased in the annual exhibition of the best of design in Utah.

DesignArts '17 is open at the Rio Gallery in Salt Lake City through Oct. 20.

Juror Brooke Hodge selected 10 designs by Utahns with projects ranging from bakeware to architecture. The juror’s award winner in the professional category are graphic designers Nick Mendoza and Andrew Scott Galloway with BYU Arts Creative. Two student designers received the juror’s award. They are DesignBuildBLUFF for its “Lone Tree” architecture project and product designer Joshua Siebert for his “Origami Bundt Pan.”

“This year’s submissions showed me that design is not only alive and well but is thriving across the state, from campus to classroom to studios large and small,” Hodge said. “Everything is designed and, if it is good design, it will solve a problem and make our lives easier. If it is really good design it will do that and more, adding beauty, surprise, and sometimes even fun to everyday life.”

Hodge is director of architecture and design at the Palm Springs Art Museum.

The Design Arts Program of the Utah Division of Arts & Museums sponsors DesignArts Utah annually with exhibitions featuring designs, prototypes and produced samples in various design fields.

A reception coinciding with Salt Lake Design Week and Salt Lake Gallery Stroll will be hosted in the gallery on Oct. 20th from 6-9 p.m. for the designers, friends, family and public.

The Rio Gallery at 300 S. Rio Grande is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.