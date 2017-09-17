SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is back in both major polls after easily handling San Jose State 54-16 late Saturday night.

The Utes come in at No. 23 in the latest Associated Press poll released Sunday. Utah was one spot out of the poll last week and is ranked in the AP poll for the first time in the 2017 season, receiving 194 votes.

Utah moved up three spots in the Amway Coaches poll following the win over the Spartans, jumping to No. 21 with 324 votes.

Joining Utah in the AP top 25 from the Pac-12 is USC (No. 5, down a spot), Washington (No. 7, down a spot), Washington State (No. 18, up three spots) and Oregon (No. 24, up from others receiving votes).

Other Pac-12 teams in the coaches poll include the same four teams in USC (No. 5, down a spot), Washington (No. 6, stayed the same), Washington State (No. 18, up four spots) and Oregon (No. 24, up from others receiving votes).

Colorado, California and Stanford also received votes in both polls. Mountain West Conference member San Diego State knocked Stanford out of the rankings with a 20-17 victory over the Cardinal. The Aztecs are ranked No. 22 in the AP poll and No. 25 in the coaches poll.

Wisconsin, which beat BYU 40-6 on Saturday, moved up two spots to No. 10 in the coaches Poll and one spot to No. 9 in the AP poll.

The top five teams in both polls is the same, starting with Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Penn State and USC.

Associated Press Top 25 Poll

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (45) 3-0 1504 1 2. Clemson (15) 3-0 1446 3 3. Oklahoma (1) 3-0 1432 2 4. Penn St. 3-0 1306 5 5. Southern Cal 3-0 1241 4 6. Oklahoma St. 3-0 1154 9 7. Washington 3-0 1141 6 8. Michigan 3-0 1081 7 9. Wisconsin 3-0 1031 10 10. Ohio St. 2-1 1015 8 11. Georgia 3-0 940 13 12. Florida St. 0-1 922 11 13. Virginia Tech 3-0 730 16 14. Miami 1-0 606 17 15. Auburn 2-1 596 15 16. TCU 3-0 553 20 17. Mississippi St. 3-0 532 - 18. Washington St. 3-0 419 21 19. Louisville 2-1 356 14 20. Florida 1-1 308 24 21. South Florida 3-0 272 22 22. San Diego St. 3-0 201 - 23. Utah 3-0 194 - 24. Oregon 3-0 158 - 25. LSU 2-1 153 12

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 114, Colorado 93, Maryland 84, Vanderbilt 83, Notre Dame 57, Memphis 21, California 19, Stanford 16, Kentucky 11, Kansas St. 10, Duke 10, Tennessee 6, Texas Tech 4, Iowa 2, Wake Forest 2, Michigan St. 1, Houston 1.

Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 16, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Alabama (59) 3-0 1618 1 2. Clemson (6) 3-0 1535 2 3. Oklahoma 3-0 1505 3 4. Penn State 3-0 1364 5 5. Southern California 3-0 1348 4 6. Washington 3-0 1277 6 7. Oklahoma State 3-0 1219 8 8. Michigan 3-0 1171 7 9. Ohio State 2-1 1052 9 10. Wisconsin 3-0 1032 12 11. Florida State 0-1 985 10 12. Georgia 3-0 978 13 13. Virginia Tech 3-0 775 16 14. Miami (Fla.) 1-0 659 15 15. TCU 3-0 602 20 16. Auburn 2-1 555 17 17. South Florida 3-0 446 21 18. Washington State 3-0 441 22 19. Mississippi State 3-0 412 NR 20. Louisville 2-1 382 14 21. Utah 3-0 324 24 22. Florida 1-1 312 25 23. LSU 2-1 243 11 24. Oregon 3-0 208 NR 25. San Diego State 3-0 141 NR

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 100; Vanderbilt 92; Colorado 84; Maryland 48; Kansas State 45; Memphis 36; Notre Dame 24; California 18; Kentucky 18; Minnesota 14; Stanford 11; Houston 9; North Carolina State 9; Duke 8; Navy 7; Iowa 6; Tennessee 3; Appalachian State 2; Boise State 2; Michigan State 2; Wake Forest 2; Arkansas 1.