PORTLAND STATE (0-3): Lost to UC Davis, 37-14. Up next: Bye.

LOUISIANA STATE (2-1): Lost to Mississippi State, 37-7. Up next: Saturday vs. Syracuse (2-1).

UTAH (3-0): Beat San Jose State, 54-16. Up next: Friday at Arizona (2-1).

WISCONSIN (3-0): Beat BYU, 40-6. Up next: Bye.

UTAH STATE (1-2): Lost to Wake Forest, 46-10. Up next: Saturday at San Jose State (1-3).

BOISE STATE (2-1): Beat New Mexico, 28-14. Up next: Friday vs. Virginia (2-1).

MISSISSIPPI STATE (3-0): Beat Louisiana State, 37-7. Up next: Saturday at Georgia (3-0).

EAST CAROLINA (0-3): Lost to Virginia Tech, 64-17. Up next: Saturday vs. Connecticut (1-1).

SAN JOSE STATE (1-3): Lost to Utah, 54-16. Up next: Saturday vs. Utah State (1-2).

FRESNO STATE (1-1): Lost to Washington, 48-16. Up next: Bye.

UNLV (1-1): Did not play. Up next: Saturday at Ohio State (2-1).

UMASS (0-3): Lost to Temple, 29-21. Up next: Saturday at Tennessee (2-1).

HAWAII (2-1): Did not play. Up next: Saturday at Wyoming (1-2).