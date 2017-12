1 of 32

UTAH UTES (3-0, 0-0)

NORTH DAKOTA (1-2): Lost at South Dakota, 45-7. Next: Saturday at Montana State (0-2).

BYU (1-3): Lost to Wisconsin, 40-6. Next: Has a bye.

SAN JOSE STATE (1-3): Lost at Utah, 54-16. Next: Saturday vs. Utah State (1-2).

ARIZONA (2-1, 0-0): Defeated UTEP, 63-16. Next: Friday vs. Utah (3-0, 0-0).

STANFORD (1-2, 0-1): Lost at San Diego State, 20-17. Next: Saturday vs. UCLA (2-1, 0-0).

USC (3-0, 1-0): Defeated Texas, 27-24 (2OT). Next: Saturday at California (3-0, 0-0).

ARIZONA STATE (1-2, 0-0): Lost at Texas Tech, 52-45. Next: Saturday vs. Oregon (3-0, 0-0).

OREGON (3-0, 0-0): Defeated Wyoming, 49-13. Next: Saturday at Arizona State (1-2, 0-0).

UCLA (2-1, 0-0): Lost at Memphis, 48-45. Next: Saturday at Stanford (1-2 0-1).

WASHINGTON STATE (3-0, 1-0): Defeated Oregon State, 52-23. Next: Saturday vs. Nevada (0-3).

WASHINGTON (3-0, 0-0): Defeated Fresno State, 48-16. Next: Saturday at Colorado (3-0, 0-0).

COLORADO (3-0, 0-0): Defeated Northern Colorado, 41-21. Next: Saturday vs. Washington (3-0, 0-0).