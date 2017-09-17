SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Utes closed out nonconference play with a 54-16 win over the San Jose State Spartans Saturday. The game started off slow, but the Utes quickly turned it around and seemed to be clicking on all cylinders.

Below are the grades against San Jose State:

Offense:

A slow start for the Utes caused some worry toward the start of the game, but that quickly went away as the Utes scored 30 points in the first half.

The Utes started off by marching the ball down the field only to have Matt Gay kick a 21-yard field goal. Gay also kicked a 56-yard field goal with 8:05 left to put the Utes up 6-0. Gay was the only offense in the first quarter for the Utes with his 50-yard field goal with 1:35 left to make it 9-3.

Things quickly changed for the Utes as quarterback Tyler Huntley finished the night at 30 of 43 passing for 341 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. Darren Carrington, who finished with nine catches for 153 yards and three touchdowns, was his main target. Carrington is lethal and can make a play at any given time. Raelon Singleton caught a 13-yard touchdown pass, showing that anybody can make plays when Huntley is throwing.

The Utes finished with 160 yards rushing on 40 carries. Zack Moss and Devontae Henry-Cole scored touchdowns for the Utes. The Utes run game improved last week, but there is still work to do here.

The Utes offense also had three turnovers this week. Something it must clean up as it heads into Pac-12 play.

Grade: A-

Defense:

The Utah defense set the tone for the team, and it came up big. The Utes forced five turnovers and scored 24 points off of those turnovers. The defense held San Jose State to just 1 of 13 on third-down conversions.

Multiple guys on defense contributed and it shows that this defense is a force to be reckoned with. Marquise Blair had a career-high seven tackles for the Utes, and he led the team with two pass breakups.

Before leaving the game Kylie Fitts had forced a fumble, two sacks and added three tackles. Julian Blackmon and Sunia Tauteoli had interceptions for the Utes.

The Utah defense continues to prove week in and week out why it's so good. One little mistake and multiple guys are ready to make their opponent pay.

Grade: A

Special teams:

Boobie Hobbs was on another level with his punt-returning ability. He finished the night just 5 yards shy of 100 return yards. His longest of the night was a 43-yard return. He set a career high with the 95 yards.

Mitch Wishnowsky does what he does best and showcased why he’s a contender for the Ray Guy award again. After a bad snap, he was able to get a punt off and still pin it inside the 15-yard line.

Gay went 4 of 4 on field goals on the night. He hit from 56, 50, 21 and 20 yards out. He also a set school record by becoming the first Utah kicker to make two field goals of 50 yards or more in the same game.

Grade: A

Coaching:

The coaching staff cleaned up penalties this week compared to the two previous games. Six penalties for 50 yards was a major improvement for the Utes.

After a sluggish start in the first quarter, the coaches made the right adjustments and the Utes scored 21 points in the second quarter to break open the game.

Overall grade: A

Overall:

Finishing out nonconference 3-0 is right where the Utes want to be as they head into Pac-12 play. This was by far the best performance they’ve had in nonconference play. Penalties were limited, the offense and defense played well and special teams showed just how much of a weapon they are.

Grade: A

Carra McManamon is a native of Washington State and is attending the University of Utah. Contact her on Twitter: @curramac22