Real Salt Lake welcomed the Portland Timbers to Rio Tinto Stadium Saturday night, with both teams looking to improve their chances of making the playoffs.

Real got on the board first with a strike from Albert Rusnák in the 15th minute, which went off the hands of ex-RSL goalkeeper Jeff Attinella. After halftime, the Timbers brought the match to a tie with a Diego Valeri header in the 47th minute. It was Valeri's eighth consecutive match with a goal, which is now an MLS record.

But Real struck back with a left-footed score from Jefferson Savarino in the 61st minute to put the Timbers away for good. The Claret and Cobalt are in a logjam for the last playoff spot with one point separating San Jose, Real, Houston and FC Dallas.

Nick Rimando (6.5) — Rimando's play was instrumental in getting the win for Real. With his team up 2-1 in the dying moments of the game, Rimando's save off of Valeri's free-kick helped cement an RSL win.

Tony Beltran (6) — A rough collision in the first half with Roy Miller was scary, but Beltran stayed in the match. Beltran had his chances to move up the field to help the offense with some pinpoint passes. Beltran's mistake came right after half when he got behind Valeri who put the ball in the back of the net.

Marcelo Silva (6.5) — Silva really helped stabilize the backline. He stymied a 37th-minute free kick by Portland and continued that kind of effort throughout. The miscommunication on the Timbers' goal had more to do with Beltran getting back late, while Marcelo matched up with another player. Ultimately, Silva's reaction was a step late.

Justen Glad (6.5) — Glad and Silva have started to make a formidable center back grouping. The consistency of this lineup gives Glad and the rest of his teammates some confidence moving forward in the last few games.

Danilo Acosta (5.5) — Off-target passes defined Acosta's night. He struggled to control where he was sending the ball and continues to show inexperience with needless fouls. But remember, he is only 19.

Luke Mulholland (7) — From the beginning, Mulholland was assertive and aggressive. His fight to win tough balls set the tone for this team. His header in the 56th minute nearly broke a 1-1 tie. He is getting involved a little more with goal-scoring opportunities is great to see.

Kyle Beckerman (7) — What was telling in the match was right before a 34th minute Portland free kick, Beckerman went right up to Glad to give his advice. Beckerman said postgame that his advice ranges from "some encouragement" and "little things that I see that could help them out here and there," but ultimately he wants to let the young players "run wild." It seems his leadership, among other things, is paying huge dividends.

Jefferson Savarino (7.5) — Fans sure love Savarino's ambition. He is the kind of player that is fearless, even if he messes up. To start the match, he was sloppy with his passing and control, but he struck the game-winning goal in the 62 minute with his off foot. His left-footed strike looked unbelievable natural. It was a special night for Savarino, even after his lackluster start.

Albert Rusnák (8) — Rusnák's goal in the 14th minute ricocheted off Attinella's hands and into the goal. He also assisted on Savarino's goal. The man continues to impress in a short amount of time on the team.

Joao Plata (6.5) — With a team-leading eight shots on the night, Plata was dangerous, even though he did not score. He balanced creating shots for himself and for others very well.

Luis Silva (7) — Playing at the top continues to bring success for Silva. His assist to Rusnák got the team rolling, and the team almost went up 2-0 with a point-blank chance in the 30th by Silva that hit Attinella right in the hands.

Substitutes:

Yura Movsisyan (5.5) — Movsisyan subbed in for Luis Silva in the 58th minute. He had some nice through balls to teammates, but never really got it going when it came to goal scoring opportunities. A yellow card in the 87th minute was a frustration foul after he lost the ball.

Brooks Lennon (5.5) — In the 75th minute, RSL made its second substitution of the night by bringing in Lennon for Plata. Lennon looked to stay back and help protect the lead.

David Horst (N/A) — The last substitution for RSL was Horst in the 89th minute.

Shane Reinhard is a graduate of Weber State University and a teacher and coach at St. Joseph Catholic High School in Ogden, Utah. Email: sreinhard@stjosephutah.com. Follow on Twitter @hoopsters12.