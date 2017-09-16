The Dixie State football team rolled past Black Hills State on Saturday for a 38-16 victory in the Trailblazers 2017 home opener at Legend Solar Stadium.

Dixie State (1-2, 1-2 RMAC) racked up 422 yards of total offense, including 255 yards on the ground, en route to its first victory of the 2017 season. Redshirt sophomore Blake Barney rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, while junior receiver Orlando Wallace snagged touchdown catches of 20 and 40 yards, as the Trailblazers broke in the new field at Legend Solar Stadium in winning fashion.

But it wasn’t all roses. Black Hills State took advantage of two early Dixie State miscues to take a 10-0 lead less than eight minutes into the game.

The Yellow Jackets forced a DSU punt on the game’s first possession, and after a low snap, senior punter Corey Stens was forced to fall on the ball, giving BHSU the ball at the DSU 23 yard line. Black Hills State ran the next play 23 yards to the end zone to open the scoring. Then, after a DSU fumble on the ensuing kickoff, the Yellow Jackets converted a 21-yard field goal to build the two-score advantage.

Dixie State responded on its next possession, driving 70 yards in only four plays to cut the lead to 10-7 with 6:40 remaining in the first quarter. Sophomore running back Sei-J Lauago and Barney split the load on the drive, as Barney broke free for 37 yards to set up the Trailblazers in BHSU territory. Lauago put the finishing touches on the drive two plays later, sprinting to the end zone from 29 yards for DSU’s first score of the game.

The Trailblazers seized control of the game in the second quarter, finding the end zone three more times before halftime to take a 28-10 lead at the break.

DSU marched 71 yards in seven plays to take its first lead at 14-10 early in the second quarter. Graduate senior running back Jeffrey Coprich rushed for 29 yards on the drive, while graduate senior quarterback Malik Watson found junior receiver Brad Duran across the middle for a 15-yard strike to help set up the scoring play. After a Barney first-down run, Watson hit Wallace in stride for a 20-yard touchdown pass to cap the drive and give DSU the lead.

The Trailblazers continued to build the lead later in the quarter when Barney scampered into the end zone from nine yards out with 12:41 remaining in the period to extend the lead to 21-10. The touchdown run marked Barney’s first touchdown run since October 31, 2015, when he rushed for three touchdowns at South Dakota Mines.

Dixie State capped the half with another Watson-to-Wallace connection across the middle, this time from 40 yards out to push the advantage to the eventual halftime score of 28-10.

The scoring slowed in the second half, as Anthony Reyes converted a 31-yard field goal with 5:17 remaining in the third quarter for the only points of the period, pushing the lead to 31-10. Barney closed the DSU scoring early in the fourth quarter, capping a 12-play, 85-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to give the Trailblazers their largest lead of the game at 38-10.

And while the offense ran on all cylinders, the defense matched the effort, keeping Black Hills State out of the end zone until midway through the fourth quarter when the Yellow Jackets scored the final points of the game on a 5-yard touchdown run to push the score to the eventual final tally of 38-16.

Dixie State allowed 324 yards of total offense but held the Yellow Jackets to just 115 yards in the first half, while forcing three key turnovers to keep BHSU off the scoreboard for more than 40 minutes of the contest. Junior defensive lineman Remington Kelly led the charge with a team-high nine tackles, while sophomore safety Mike Jones added eight tackles. Junior safety Trayvon Watson contributed seven tackles.

The Trailblazer defense recorded its first two sacks of the season, as Jones and freshman defensive lineman Kyle Murray each tallied a takedown. Freshman defensive back Cameron Coleman also added his first career interception in the fourth quarter.

Dixie State plays host to No. 23 Central Washington next Saturday at 6 p.m. The Wildcats enter the matchup with a 3-0 record after a 17-16 triumph over No. 22 Azusa Pacific on Saturday.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.