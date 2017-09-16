SALT LAKE CITY — After an abysmal red-zone performance against BYU a week earlier when his Utes could only manage one touchdown in seven trips inside the red zone (opponent 20-yard line) and had to settle for four field goals, coach Kyle Whittingham vowed to be improved for Saturday night’s game against San Jose State at Rice-Eccles Stadium

“We’ve got to get it solved,” Whittingham said earlier in the week, referring to the BYU game and the North Dakota game, when the Utes were 4-for-7 inside the red zone. “We’ve got to be better and we will be. I’m confident we will be.”

Well, the Utes were better Saturday, but it took awhile for the offense to get going after sputtering in the early going for the third game in a row. The Utes ended up with five touchdowns on eight trips to the red zone and added field goals on two other trips.

It’s hard to say the Utes need offensive improvement when they won as comfortably as they did Saturday night in front of another sellout crowd of 45,881. But they had several other opportunities to score in the first half but weren't able to take advantage, because of turnovers and stalled drives.

At first Whittingham was defensive when a reporter asked him after the game about the Utes' slow offensive start, saying, "Uh, we scored 30 in the first half." But then he added, "I don't think we started slow, but we fizzled in the red zone again."

On their first journey into the red zone, the Utes stalled at the 3-yard line after a 72-yard drive and settled for the first of Matt Gay’s three first-half field goals.

Gay made two more field goals in the first quarter, including the second-longest in school history at 56 yards, but the Utes didn’t reach the red zone before either score.

On their fifth possession, the Utes finally put the ball in the end zone from the red zone when Tyler Huntley hit Darren Carrington with a 7-yard pass, finishing off a 6-play 43-yard drive.

However, Utah’s next foray into the red zone ended in disaster. After receiving a pass from Huntley, Samson Nacua fumbled at the 4-yard line and the ball rolled to the pylon, resulting in a touchback and ending the U. scoring threat.

The next time the Utes scored, they didn’t make it to the red zone as Huntley hit Carrington with a 26-yard touchdown pass to make it 23-3. Then they capped off a 48-yard drive with a 5-yard run by Zack Moss, their second success inside the red zone.

The Utes reached the red zone for the first time in the second half late in the third quarter in the midst of a 9-play, 80-yard drive. They scored a touchdown on an 11-yard pass from Huntley to Raelon Singleton, who made an impressive diving catch in the corner of the end zone.

Then with 11:21 left in the game, the Utes added another score on a 15-yard pass from Huntley to Carrington, the third TD connection between the two and late in the game added another Gay field goal from 20 yards and a 10-yard TD run by Devontae Henry-Cole.

"We came out slowly and then we got into a rhythm," said Huntley. "We fixed our mistakes and turned things into points."

Just as disturbing to Whittingham, as was the red-zone mediocrity, was all the Ute turnovers, three big ones in the first half. Besides Nacua’s fumble, Huntley fumbled at his own 15 in the first quarter, which led to an early SJSU field goal and Huntley was intercepted late in the first half, which led to a late Spartan touchdown just before the half.

"We had three turnovers in the first half," Whittingham said. "Three is too many for a football game and that is something we need to continue to work on."

However, the Ute defense came up with three first-half turnovers that led to touchdowns, pass interceptions by Julian Blackmon and Sunia Tauteoli and a fumble recovery by Bradley Anae that was caused by Kavika Luafatasaga.