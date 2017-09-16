SALT LAKE CITY — Rehearsal time is over. The Utes don’t go live until Friday at Arizona. Then everyone will know if this Tyler-Huntley-to-Darren-Carrington business is for keeps. And whether the Utes are going to beat themselves in conference play.

So now they’re in real time. Not everything is working, but it's obvious they don’t lose to anybody outside the neighborhood. They are 24-1 against non-conference opponents since joining the Pac-12. The lone loss was a 2012 overtime defeat in Logan against Utah State.

Other than that, they’re golden.

Whether Huntley to Carrington actually works in conference play is another matter. So is the issue of turnovers. Utah lost two fumbles and threw an interception in the first half of Saturday’s win over San Jose State, yet led 30-13 anyway.

Clearly, they haven’t cleaned everything up. They’re still sabotaging drives with penalties, still iffy in the red zone. But at least they’ve mostly managed to keep Huntley out of harm’s way. That’s always a question. He carried the ball 37 times in the first two games. But he was less exposed and not as reckless against the Spartans.

Good idea.

A first-string quarterback is a handy thing to have.

For now, the Utes look just flawed enough to be jittery when the schedule gets tougher. The first quarter didn’t look a lot different than all the other quarters this year. A penalty erased a 22-yard run that reached to the San Jose 6.

On the other hand, placekicker Matt Gay remained flawless. The former Utah Valley University soccer player continued to make his job look ridiculously easy. He hit on three field goals in the quarter, including a 50-yarder and a 56-yard moonshot that was the second-longest in school history. That put him at 10 for 10 on the season.

Gay has said he has a 60-yarder in his repertoire — and who’s to argue? The 50-yarder cleared the crossbar and landed in Sugar House.

Utah finally got a touchdown at the start of the second quarter on a needle-threading pass from Huntley to Carrington. No need to take a picture. It will happen this year again … and again … and again. In fact, it did. They teamed up for a 26-yard scoring pass, to move Utah ahead 23-3.

This much we know, three games into the season:

• The Utes don’t lose to BYU. But everyone already knew that.

• They don’t lose to anybody else, either, until conference play starts. Utah coach Kyle Whittingham is 25-29 in Pac-12 play since 2011.

• Penalties and turnovers will be their undoing.

• Non-conference games are a lock.

The latter is rather impressive. You’d think they would have lost interest, or got distracted at some point. But they never fall for the old “Look! Over there! What’s that?” trick.

That doesn’t mean the Utes always play the most imposing non-conference schedule. Northern Colorado, Montana State, Weber State, Idaho State and Southern Utah aren’t exactly Sauron’s army, but others have been significant wins. Georgia Tech, BYU and Indiana were respectable bowl opponents. Utah State is always tougher than it should be. Pitt has a pedigree and Fresno State and Colorado State have their moments. But Michigan in back-to-back seasons is a selfie kind of event, any day of any season.

Which brings us to San Jose State, bottom end of the FBS food chain. The Spartans have had three winning seasons since 1992. Yet after falling behind 30-3, they notched a touchdown and a field goal in the final minute of the first half.

But this year’s early season schedule might have shed even less light on the Utes than usual. North Dakota represented itself well, but was never a worry for the Utes. BYU is 1-3, having defeated only Portland State. SJSU was coming off a 56-0 loss to Texas, with its only win coming against Cal Poly. That’s a team, not a fabric.

So Saturday’s game was a warm-up. Not that there haven’t been some indications where the Utes are going. It’s just that they haven’t been tested against a top-flight team. Utah's passing attack is the most dangerous since the Sugar Bowl team or before. Offensive coordinator Troy Taylor can take credit for that. Gay has been a shockingly good replacement for Andy Phillips. The defense eats scrap metal for snacks.

Saturday was the team’s annual “Ute Proud” day. During a break, Utah athletics presented a $10,000 check to Wallace Stegner Academy in Salt Lake, in conjunction with “Extra Yards for Teachers” program.

Utah got extra yards, too.

The problem for the Utes will continue to be finding ways to dial down Huntley’s risky carries. They want him to make plays, but not grind him into hamburger. Meanwhile, their penalties were down but their fumblitis hung around.

The one thing that isn’t in question is what they do with the non-conference season.