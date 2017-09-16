Ever since half of the season has been gone we’ve been playing unbelievably, one of the best soccer in the whole league. We do have to make up for that bad start.

SANDY — Real Salt Lake is back in the thick of the MLS playoff conversation.

The club’s slow and steady march back into the picture got its biggest boost yet on Saturday night when it knocked off first-place Portland 2-1 in front of 19,677 fans at Rio Tinto Stadium.

The victory moved RSL into a three-way tie, along with Houston and FC Dallas, for sixth place in the Western Conference standings with 38 points.But the teams are trending in opposite directions. Houston is 1-3-3 over its past seven matches while FC Dallas is 0-5-4 over its last nine.

RSL, meanwhile, is 6-2-3 since July 4 and has climbed from 10th place to sixth during that stretch. Only league-leading Toronto has won more games than RSL since early July.

“If the season would’ve started halfway through we’d maybe be in the No. 1 spot. Ever since half of the season has been gone we’ve been playing unbelievably, one of the best soccer in the whole league. We do have to make up for that bad start,” said RSL midfielder Albert Rusnak.

Despite climbing into sixth place with the win on Jefferson Savarino’s game-winner in the 61st minute, RSL still needs some help to make the playoffs.

Houston and FC Dallas have each played two fewer games than Real Salt Lake, which gives them a couple more chances to pick up points.

RSL returns to action next Saturday against Seattle. After that, it plays back-to-back road games at Los Angeles and Colorado before ending the season at home against Sporting Kansas City. Each game is a virtual must three points.

Quick starts like it had Saturday would go a long way toward accomplishing that goal.

Real Salt Lake’s early-game defensive woes were well-documented earlier this season, and that was compounded by the fact that it hardly ever scored its own early goals.

That wasn’t a problem on Saturday.For just the third time all season Real Salt Lake found the back of the net in the opening 15 minutes of a match with Rusnak uncorking a 30-yard cannon that Portland keeper Jeff Attinella couldn’t handle as it deflected off his outstretched hands and into the goal for the early 1-0 lead.

The 14th-minute goal tied Rusnak for the team lead with seven. He celebrated by grabbing the ball, sticking it under his shirt and then sucking his thumb as a gesture to his pregnant girlfriend who is due soon with their first child.

Portland came out and played very high pressure early, and RSL was a bit sloppy with the ball and struggled a bit to play out of the back. Ironically enough, while the Timbers pressed hard to force an early giveaway, it was their own giveaway in the midfield that led to Rusnak’s goal.

“After the first goal we all got settled in a little and everyone was more confident and we could play to our strategy,” said Rusnak.

Luis Silva had a great chance to double the lead in the 30th minute but his close-range shot was turned away by Attinella.

Eight minutes later, Attinella’s mentor came up big too as Nick Rimando denied Portland’s Diego Valeri with an acrobatic diving save. The rebound went straight to an unmarked Dairon Asprilla only about eight yards from goal but incredibly he shanked what should’ve been an easy finish past the far post.

Valeri and Asprilla both redeemed themselves just two into the second half though. Valeri found a pocket of space between defenders Tony Beltran and Marcelo Silva and was in perfect position to head in an Asprilla cross.

Valeri has now scored in eight straight games, a new MLS record, and he has 18 goals on the season.

Real Salt Lake was forced to make an injury change in the 56th minute when Yura Movisyan came on for Luis Silva who exited the game with a groin injury.

With the momentum shifting Portland’s way, Jefferson Savarino came to the rescue with a sublime finish in the 61st minute. His curling left-footed shot from the edge of the penalty area snuck just inside the upper corner of the net giving RSL the 2-1 lead.

“Big-time players show up in big moments,” said RSL coach Mike Petke. “Jefferson stepped up and he made a big-time play because he’s a big-time player and it was a big relief because it almost looked like with the … many opportunities we had in the first half (and missed) you start thinking, here we go again.”

Portland had several dangerous moments in the last half hour, but a key save by Rimando on a Valeri free kick late in the game helped preserve the critical victory.