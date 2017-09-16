I decided that the ESPN and FOX games are what they are. We try to figure out around the league not to have to play them as much. That’s why you have to have a good program and a good fan base.

SALT LAKE CITY — Late kickoffs continue to be commonplace for the Utah Utes. They’re in the midst of at least three consecutive start times after 8 p.m. Saturday’s game against San Jose State at Rice-Eccles Stadium is bookended by last week’s 19-13 win at BYU and next Friday’s Pac-12 opener at Arizona.

“I decided that the ESPN and FOX games are what they are. We try to figure out around the league not to have to play them as much,” said Utah athletics director Dr. Chris Hill, who acknowledged that the late times can be hard for almost everyone. “That’s why you have to have a good program and a good fan base.”

At Pac-12 Media Days in July, conference commissioner Larry Scott noted that the late kickoffs are beneficial to the league in terms of exposure on television.

“What we’ve discovered with our media partners is our ability to play more night games has created value,” Scott said at the time. “It’s created value for our media partners that’s gone back to our schools in the form of exclusive and prominent national windows.”

Scott is aware that night games can be challenging for fans. As such, he pointed out that two-thirds of Pac-12 football contests are played during the day. Conference officials want to make sure there is a good spread of events.

Of the five Utah game times announced, thus far, the earliest kick was 5:30 p.m., for the season opener against North Dakota.

Hill noted that the administration is sympathetic about the situation.

“But it is the reality,” he said.

The alternative, Hill explained, is not being on national television and not having the resources to run a good program. “The chicken and egg,” he added.

UTES-AGGIES TALKING: Saturday’s game wrapped up a home-and-home series between Utah and San Jose State. Both meetings have come after the Utes last played a more familiar Mountain West Conference foe, Utah State. Same goes for the completion of a two-game agreement with Fresno State, which ended eight days after the Utes and Aggies met for the 112th and most recent time, Sept. 11, 2015.

Although no future meetings are set for the “Battle of the Brothers,” Utah has announced deals to play two more Mountain West opponents other than Utah State — Wyoming (2020, 2025) and San Diego State (2021, 2022).

If recent developments are any indication, though, the Aggies may reappear on upcoming schedules one day, too. Hill said he was contacted for the first time by Utah State athletics director John Hartwell this past week. Among the topics discussed was a home-and-home football arrangement.

“I’ve got to sit down with coach Whit and see how he feels about that,” said Hill, who noted that Utah-USU games are emotional and the Utes already have rival BYU on upcoming schedules.

The Utes, who play three non-conference games each season, don’t have a lot of openings in the near future.

“But you never know,” Hill said.

EXTRA POINTS: The Ute Indian Tribe Honor Guard conducted the flag ceremony for the national anthem. It was Utah’s annual “Ute Proud” game . . . Scouts from the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans were credentialed for the game . . . Rose Bowl representatives Mike Matthiessen and Jeff Throop were also in attendance . . . The game ball was delivered by the U.S. Navy Parachute Team . . . Utah basketball coach Larry Krystkowiak and Hill honored former Utes Michael Doleac and Andre Miller at a break early in the first quarter. Doleac and Miller were each part of a school-record 114 wins in their careers at Utah.

