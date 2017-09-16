I don’t know if it was a timing thing for them or if we didn’t get enough pressure but he is a very good quarterback.

PROVO — On a day that saw BYU honor two of its former All-American quarterbacks, Marc Wilson and Robbie Bosco, Wisconsin QB Alex Hornibrook put on quite a show Saturday against the Cougars.

In the Badgers’ 40-6 thumping of BYU, Hornibrook played an almost flawless game, completing 18 of 19 passes for 256 yards with four touchdowns. Hornibrook set a new school completion record (94.7 percent).

"It's pretty cool, I guess, but obviously we had some great plays that our receivers made," Hornibrook said.

His only incompletion came when BYU linebacker Butch Pau’u made a nice defensive play to knock the ball away from a Badger receiver.

Hornibrook completed passes to eight different receivers, led by Quintez Cephus, who caught five passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns.

“That’s one thing I love about my receivers — they’ll fight for that football and go for it even if they don’t have a great chance of getting the ball,” Hornibrook said. “And that’s the biggest thing that develops trust.”

How was Hornibrook able to be so effective against BYU’s defense?

“They were just beating our corners,” said coach Kalani Sitake. “That’s what it came down to. I don’t know how these receivers compared to LSU and Utah but I’m not going to lie — our corners need to play better … What they do effectively is run the ball. Their play-action holds the D-line at the line of scrimmage and the quarterback is comfortable throwing the ball. He was accurate. You have to disrupt his timing.”

“He was very accurate and calm under pressure,” Pau’u said of Hornibrook. “I felt like our defensive ends and defensive tackles got a lot of pressure on him but he remained calm and everything was on time. I don’t know if it was a timing thing for them or if we didn’t get enough pressure but he is a very good quarterback.”

KAFENTZIS’ DEBUT: BYU’s Austin Kafentzis originally signed with Wisconsin out of high school and ended up transferring to BYU last summer.

Out of the wildcat formation, Kafentzis ran for seven yards on first carry on the first play from scrimmage to start the second quarter. He ran again on the next play for no gain and finished the game with two carries.

1,000th GAME: Saturday’s contest against Wisconsin marked BYU’s 1000th game in program history. The Cougars officially began playing football in 1922 and they’ve now compiled an all-time record of 565-409-26.

THE SERIES: BYU won at Wisconsin, 28-3, in 1980 then fell to the Badgers, 27-17, in 2013, also in Madison.

The Cougars and Badgers are scheduled to play again at Camp Randall Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018.

EXTRA POINTS: BYU defensive lineman Corbin Kaufusi sacked Hornibrook for an 11-yard loss late in third quarter. It was BYU's first sack since the season-opener against Portland State … Wisconsin extended its winning streak against non-Power Five conference opponents to 45 games, dating back to 2003 … Safety Zayne Anderson did not play Saturday due to an undisclosed injury. Marvin Hifo started in Anderson’s place.