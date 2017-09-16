SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s final tune-up before next week’s Pac-12 opener at Arizona ended as expected — with a victory.

The 24th-ranked Utes overpowered San Jose State 54-16 late Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium. They’ll be in Tucson Friday evening to begin a season-ending stretch of nine consecutive Pac-12 games.

"Non-conference play comes to an end. We're 3-0, right where we should be in our opinion," said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, whose squad has wins over North Dakota, BYU and the Spartans. "We've got a short turnaround this week — a Friday contest against Arizona — so we've got to get ready for the Wildcats."

Whittingham added that he thought the Utes did things better, in certain respects, against San Jose State than in the previous two games. A sellout crowd of 45,881 was on hand for the latter as the Utes, who wound up with 501 yards of offense, prevailed handily. Quarterback Tyler Huntley led the charge by completing 30 of 42 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Darren Carrington II wound up with nine catches for 153 yards and three scores.

"It feels good to be 3-0. We came out here and got a win," Huntley said. "We're going to go back and watch film and see how everything looked."

Linebacker Sunia Tauteoli and safety Marquise Blair topped the defense with seven tackles apiece. The Utes tallied seven pass breakups, seven tackles for loss, five sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

"I was happy with how we performed," Tauteoli said. "We prepared very well and just like always we stopped the run."

San Jose State wound up with 30 yards rushing on 37 carries. The Spartans were just 1 of 13 in third-down situations.

On the negative side, Utah turned the ball over three times. The Utes lost two fumbles and Huntley was intercepted once.

Things, however, started off well for Utah on both sides of the ball.

Huntley and the offense opened with completed passes to Samson Nacua and Carrington II. The throws ushered in a drive that resulted in a 21-yard field goal by Matt Gay. The Utes then got defensive. A third-down sack by end Kylie Fitts forced San Jose State to punt on its first possession.

Leading 3-0, Utah doubled its advantage on a 56-yard kick by Gay with 8:05 remaining in the first quarter. It was the second-longest field goal in team history, trailing only a 59-yarder by Marv Bateman against Utah State in 1971.

Although the Utes would never trail, they did weather some tough times during their 18th consecutive non-conference victory. After forcing San Jose State to punt on the ensuing possession, Utah turned the ball over when Huntley fumbled and linebacker Ethan Aguayo recovered it on the 15-yard line. Just over a minute later, Bryce Crawford made a 24-yard field goal as the Spartans closed the score to 6-3.

Before the opening quarter was complete, though, the Utes responded. They ended the next San Jose State drive with a sack by Fitts and a fumble recovery by Bradlee Anae. That led to a 50-yard field goal from Gay.

After Utah stretched its lead to 9-3, the Utes forced another turnover when Tauteoli intercepted quarterback Sam Allen — giving them possession in San Jose State territory as the first 15 minutes wound down.

Huntley and Carrington II teamed up on a 7-yard scoring strike early in the second quarter. Gay followed with the PAT as Utah’s lead swelled to 16-3.

An exchange of turnovers followed. The second was an interception for Utah by cornerback Julian Blackmon. The Utes wound up turning to Huntley and Carrington II again. This time the duo connected on a 26-yard touchdown pass, capping a five-play drive and leading to a 20-point edge.

Three plays and a punt later, Boobie Hobbs set up another Utah score with a 43-yard return. A 5-yard touchdown run by Zack Moss concluded a five-play drive sequence with 3:32 remaining in the half.

The remaining times featured 10 points by San Jose State. The Spartans’ late burst featured a 51-yard field goal by Crawford and a 47-yard TD throw from Josh Love to Bailey Gaither. Between scores, Huntley was picked off by safety Trevon Bierria.

Utah led 30-13 at halftime. The Utes had 282 yards of total offense (205 passing by Huntley) and 16 first downs. San Jose State had 111 yards and six first downs at the break.

The pace slowed down considerably in the third quarter. The lone score was a 13-yard touchdown pass from Huntley to Raelon Singleton with 2:36 to go. The Utes marched downfield on nine plays and took 4:20 off the clock.

San Jose State fired back in the first minute of the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to 37-16 on a 38-yard field goal by Crawford. Utah answered the challenge with a 15-yard touchdown toss from Huntley to Carrington II with 11:21 remaining.

Midway through the quarter, John Penisini recovered a fumble forced on a sack by Caleb Repp. Troy Williams replaced Huntley at quarterback for the Utes and orchestrated a drive that concluded with a 20-yard field goal by Gay with 3:48 remaining.

Devonta'e Henry-Cole added a 10-yard touchdown run in the final minute.

"Tough game. Utah is better than us. That was obvious," said San Jose State coach Brent Brennan. "Coach Whittingham and that staff have built an incredible program here."

