Senior Tyson Lambert earned a victory for the second-straight meet behind a Utah Valley men's cross-country course record, while senior McKayla Walker added a UVU women's cross-country program course record Saturday at the UC Riverside Invitational.

Lambert, who became UVU's first individual to win at UCR, posted a time of 23:53.8 in the men's 8K run to top his previous UC Riverside course program record set last season by 2.6 seconds. In addition, Lambert led a pair of Wolverine top-10 finishers among a pool of 94 Division I runners.

"This meet was a great meet with some amazing competition here," said Utah Valley head coach Scott Houle. "Tyson pretty much led the 8K race from start to finish and did a good job there. It's the first time we've had a runner win this meet so that puts him in a select group of some Olympians and runners from big-time programs who have also won here before."

Meanwhile, Walker recorded the school's top mark on the Highlanders' women's 6K course with a time of 20:42.9 to best UVU senior teammate Savannah Berry's previous course record of 20:46.3 in last year's meet. Walker finished 16th overall to lead a quartet of Wolverines landing inside the top 50 among 94 Division I competitors on the women's side.

"Our seniors McKayla and Savannah each did a great job and ran fast races and led us once again. Our freshman Hannah [Branch] continues to leave her mark and run well just like Anthony for the men. Then Shevaun [Ames] had another strong race, as did Paityn Chnyoweth who is really coming into her own," said Houle.

Utah Valley senior Savannah Berry and Shevaun Ames, junior Paityn Chynoweth and freshman Hannah Branch joined Walker in the women's 6K top-50 finishers on the day. Berry (21:05.1) followed Walker in 25th place, Branch finished 29th with a freshman course record, Ames placed 32nd (21:17.8) and Chynoweth finished 43rd to round out UVU's scorers.

Joining Lambert inside the top 10 in the men's 8K for Utah Valley, sophomore Kevin Lynch clocked a time of 24:18.2 to finish in seventh place in the Division I pool. Lynch's time moved him into second all-time in program history on UCR's Ag/Ops 8K terrain and topped his older brother and UVU's former NCAA qualifier Jason Lynch's personal record on the same course.

Freshman Anthony Ocegueda followed Lambert and Lynch as UVU's third scorer in the men's 8K, finishing 16th with a men's freshman course record of 24:43.1. Senior Logan Petty (25:07.1) and freshman Geofrey Kemboi (25:19.8) concluded the Wolverine scoring in 28th place and 41st place, respectively.

Utah Valley freshman Sammy Hollingsworth crossed the finish line alongside Chynoweth in the women's race, finishing in the same time of 21:34.6 and just one spot behind the Wolverine junior in 44th place.

In the men's invitational, the Wolverines finished with 150 points to place second among Division I schools behind nationally ranked No. 16 Southern Utah with 30 points. UVU edged third-place finisher Cal State Fullerton with 232 points, Loyola Marymount in fourth place (240 points) and UC Santa Barbara in fifth (263 points).

UVU's women's squad took third place in the women's invitational race against Division I competition with 208 points, finishing behind the nation's 12th-ranked Arkansas in first place (36 points) and second-place Alabama (149 points) representing the SEC. The Wolverines finished just ahead of fourth-place finisher UC Santa Barbara with 212 points, as well as in-state foe Southern Utah in fifth place (224 points).

"As a team we did really well, being able to race against the competition that we did. To come out as high as we did both individually and as a team, it shows that we are in a pretty good place right now as we continue to prepare for our WAC Championship race," said Houle.

Along with top-three finishes in the team invitational races, Utah Valley saw its men's team post the program's fastest average time in the 8K (24:40) and the women tally program best averages in the in the 6K (21:11) and 5K (19:17). In addition, the Wolverines saw 25 runners from the men's and women's squads finish their races with personal course records.

The Wolverines also placed third in the men's open 8K race and fourth in the women's open 5K race at the meet.

Utah Valley returns to competition next week when it travels to Las Vegas for the UNLV Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 23.