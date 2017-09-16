FAIRVIEW, Sanpete County — A Fairview man died in an accident after he hit a cow in the road while driving a few miles north of Fairview, Utah Highway Patrol officials reported.

Randall Hill, 60, was traveling northbound on state Route 89 in a white GMC pickup truck Saturday around 5 a.m. Visibility was low due to heavy fog in the area. The truck struck a deceased black cow in the roadway and ran off the road, according to UHP.

The truck rolled over a fence and hit a power pole. The man wasn't wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle, troopers reported. He suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Hill was the only occupant in the truck.