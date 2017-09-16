In the season-opening meet for the BYU swim and dive team, the Blue team edged out the White team, 127-109, after a week-long competition.

“It was a lot of fun for the first-ever short course meters and outdoor meet,” BYU coach John Brooks said. “I was very impressed with the team spirit and energy all week. The highlight for me was that new additions to the team stepped in and are making an impact right away.”

The Saturday meet was the final event in a week-long competition between the two teams. Earlier in the week, they went head to head in events, including a water obstacle course, ab workout and a spelling contest held by the weightlifting coach.

The Saturday meet, held at the Riverside Country Club, showcased many of the new athletes on the BYU swim and dive roster.

Up next, the Cougars travel to Salt Lake City for a relay meet against the University of Utah on Friday, Sept. 22, at 5 p.m. MDT, at the Ute Natatorium.