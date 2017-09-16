Dixie State’s women’s volleyball team opened its final season of Pacific West Conference play on a sour note as the Trailblazers dropped a 3-0 decision to No. 12 California Baptist on Saturday afternoon at the DSU SAC.

The Trailblazers (2-7, 0-1 PacWest) hung tough with the ranked Lancers (9-0, 2-0 PacWest) in the early going in set one and enjoyed a 14-12 lead midway through the frame. After a CBU timeout, the Lancers responded with five-straight points as part of a 9-3 spurt to erase the deficit on their way to a 25-21 set one win.

After CBU went up 2-0 in the match with a 25-16 triumph in set two, the Trailblazers looked as if they might climb back into the match as DSU held a 14-11 lead at the halfway point. However, the Lancers again rallied with a 10-2 run and held on for a 25-22 victory to clinch the sweep.

Freshman Kaycee Adams collected nine kills to lead DSU, while junior Hannah Doonan added six kills and 10 digs. Dixie State hit .133 in the match and finished with 33 kills in the match. CBU’s Madison Witt led the Lancers with 15 kills and 12 digs.

Dixie State returns to the road next weekend as the Trailblazers make their final trip to Hawai'i as a member of the PacWest Conference. DSU will play two matches on the islands, starting with a game at Hawai'i Pacific on Friday, Sept. 22, followed by a date at Chaminade on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.