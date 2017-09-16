1 of 13
View 13 Items
From a parachuting accident to free ice cream, here's some Twitter reactions for BYU vs Wisconsin.
BYU legends
Parachuter hits the wall
During the pregame, a parachuter overshot the target a bit and ran into the wall behind the north end zone:
Badgers approve of LaVell Edwards Stadium
Also, visiting fans got free ice cream!
President Uchtdorf makes another visit to a BYU game
Marie Osmond visits the tailgate
Not just Wisconsin fans...
Lafe Peavler is a sports strategist for the Deseret News and KSL.com. Follow him on Twitter @LafePeavler.