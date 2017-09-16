From a parachuting accident to free ice cream, here's some Twitter reactions for BYU vs Wisconsin.

BYU legends

Parachuter hits the wall

During the pregame, a parachuter overshot the target a bit and ran into the wall behind the north end zone:

COMING IN HOT pic.twitter.com/5IZNUA0iRo — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 16, 2017

Badgers approve of LaVell Edwards Stadium

Also, visiting fans got free ice cream!

It may not be Madison...



But this isn't bad, @BYUfootball 👌 pic.twitter.com/VvdDP0bjZp — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 16, 2017

At Wisconsin-BYU game. BYU fans are total class! Alumni association just gave free ice cream to Wisconsin fans. #BYUtotalclass — Joe Moorman (@JoMoHappening) September 16, 2017

President Uchtdorf makes another visit to a BYU game

Marie Osmond visits the tailgate

Marie Osmond stopped by the fam's tailgate area & said Pops is handsome 😆 pic.twitter.com/oHbsfjyB4A — #beatUtahState (@sweetie_sitake) September 16, 2017

Not just Wisconsin fans...

Oh look who decided to join the festivities. I expect this out of Utah fans but BSU? A little surprising. pic.twitter.com/J7SqkDz2cQ — All Blue Everything (@BYUAllBlue) September 16, 2017

