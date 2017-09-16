NEPHI, Juab County — The Juab School District school bus driver who was seriously injured in a crash over a week ago is out of the hospital.

Wednesday, Steve Peterson got a hero’s welcome at Red Cliffs Elementary in Nephi. Students and faculty were there to show their support and love for Peterson as he was driven by the school.

“It really opened his eyes up too, I think, to see how much the kids cared for him, and how important bus drivers really are here to these kids, getting them to and from home to school,” said Brad Peterson, Steve Peterson’s son. “It was awesome to see that.”

Steve Peterson suffered injuries to his nose, and the left side of his face is pretty scarred, his son said. The family is hopeful that he will regain eyesight in his left eye.

A half-dozen students sustained minor injuries and Steve Peterson was flown to the hospital after an oncoming camp trailer swung into the bus Sept. 6 on state Route 28 between Nephi and Levan.

“We’re just grateful for Steve and all that he did and keeping that bus upright and making sure all our kids stayed safe and they are all back in school and doing well and they’re healthy,” said Richard Pay, principal at Red Cliffs Elementary School. “We are extremely grateful for him. To us, Steve is a true hero to our kids and our schools,” he said getting emotional.