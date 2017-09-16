WEST VALLEY CITY — Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Around 5 a.m., West Valley police received a call of shots fired in the area of 4472 S. Christopherson Drive, according to Lt. Jeff Conger. Upon arrival, officers could not find any evidence of a shooting. However, a few minutes later, the department received a report from an area hospital that a man came in with a gunshot wound.

Officers went to the hospital to interview the victim, who "wasn't completely cooperative," Conger said. The man did tell police that he was shot in an area behind the home where he was staying but did not explain what happened.

He was taken into surgery and was listed in stable condition and was expected to survive, Conger said. Police did not provide a name or age for the victim.

Conger said police returned to Christopherson Drive and knocked on doors to find witnesses, who reported seeing a dark-colored SUV and a white SUV leave the area shortly after the gunshots.

The dark SUV returned to the scene and police did talk to its occupants — the victim's brother and a friend, Conger said. They told police they were not there at the time of the shooting, but believe that the victim and the shooter "were known to each other."

The incident remains under investigation.