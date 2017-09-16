PROVO — As expected, BYU sophomore quarterback Beau Hoge is getting his first career start Saturday afternoon against No. 10 Wisconsin.

It was the worst kept secret in Provo this week.

During pregame warmups, quarterback Tanner Mangum was on the field at LaVell Edwards Stadium wearing a protective boot and riding on a scooter.

Tanner Mangum is in a boot on a scooter on the field in pregame warmups. #BYUFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/jtzz7VyvUd — BYUtv Sports (@byutvsports) September 16, 2017

Coach Kalani Sitake confirmed that Hoge would be starting during his pregame radio interview on KSL.

Hoge replaces Mangum, who suffered an ankle injury on the Cougars’ final offensive play in last week’s 19-13 loss to Utah.

During the week, BYU coaches, as per their policy, would not discuss any injuries.

Another option at quarterback for the Cougars is former Wisconsin quarterback Austin Kafentzis, who transferred to BYU this summer.

A dual-threat quarterback, Hoge can extend plays with his legs.

“Beau brings a lot of athleticism to the table,” offensive coordinator Ty Detmer said during fall camp. “He’s got that part of it. He can manufacture things for you at times. … Beau brings a little bit more athleticism so there may be a different type of package for him.”

Going into Saturday’s game, Hoge completed 10 of 17 passes for 137 yards with one touchdown and on interception in a backup role as a freshman in 2015. Hoge rushed 16 times for 49 yards and two TDs. He redshirted and helped quarterback the scout team last season.

Hoge told the Deseret News last spring that the time he spent on the scout team — preparing the Cougar defense for opposing offenses — was helpful to his development.

“It was good,” Hoge said. “I was in all the quarterback meetings. Scout team is about testing yourself and seeing what kind of throws you can make. It’s a good learning experience. I would say playing a little as a freshman was helpful. But being a redshirt in this offense last year was equally beneficial. Being on the field is a different experience. Being able to watch and see how Ty runs things and how Taysom and Tanner do things, it’s good to learn from them.”