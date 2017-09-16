PROVO — BYU hosts a Big Ten member for the first time in school history as Wisconsin comes to town for an afternoon kickoff.

The game (1:30 p.m. on ABC) features a Cougars team looking to snap a two-game losing streak facing a No. 10 Badgers squad that is stout on both offense and defense.

In Provo this week, there has been plenty of wondering who will quarterback BYU against Wisconsin after Tanner Mangum was injured late in the loss to Utah. On Saturday, coach Kalani Sitake confirmed Beau Hoge is starting against Wisconsin.

The school will also be retiring the No. 6 jersey at halftime to honor Marc Wilson, Robbie Bosco and Luke Staley.

Follow along with us as the Cougars host the Badgers.

