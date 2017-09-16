A school in Folsom, Calif., said it’s no longer cool for students to chant “USA.”

School and district officials in the area have warned students against chanting “USA!” as the celebration may come off as “inappropriate and intolerant,” according to CBS13 in Sacramento.

The principal of Vista Del Lago High School sent an email out to parents this week that chanting “USA!” sometimes conveys the wrong message to students.

In some situation across the country, students have used the chant as a way to insult minorities and foreigners, CBS reported.

The principal said the chant isn’t banned at her high school, but students should be mindful of when and how they use it, like after the national anthem.

Student Ryan Bernal told CBS that he doesn't understand why the school can't chant for their country.

"To say USA, you know, we're all the same," he said, according to Fox News. "We're all American. It doesn't matter what your skin tone is or where you're from."

Parents and students both told CBS they aren’t worried too much about the chant.

“I want to chant USA because I want us to pull together and help, not because I want anybody to feel left out or not a part of our country,” one mother, Natalie Woodbury, told CBS.