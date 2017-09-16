MURRAY — Police are asking for the public's help in finding an 82-year-old Murray man they say has cognitive impairment.

Nick Kapos, who is not able to walk very far, was reported missing Thursday. He was last seen at his home in Murray.

Kapos is described as a white man with gray hair who is 5-foot-3 and weighs 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeve red, plaid shirt and prescription eyeglasses.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Murray police: 801-840-4000.