The editorial on the Utah Republican Party dropping their lawsuit against the SB 54 Act is interesting ("The Utah GOP should end its opposition to SB54," Sep. 12). It probably has to be done to avoid great expense. The justice system through the courts is now excruciatingly long and expensive. The cases I know about last for years and years because of interminable motions, discovery, depositions and hearings ad nauseum.

The Count My Vote people are out to kill the caucus system in revenge for defeating Bob Bennett. The editorial board seems to be sympathetic.

If their idea to circumvent the established system of selecting candidates for the party has real merit, then they should be campaigning to do the same for the national Republican Party and its system for choosing national candidates. In addition to delegates from the states choosing national candidates, anyone with enough money could choose to run in a national primary election. Of course this is utterly silly. And, of course, the revenge for Bob Bennett movement is utterly silly.

I commend Bob's son for running in another party separately from the Republican Party. If someone wants to run aside from the party system of caucuses, this is the way to do it. Put forward a platform you like better. See if a majority of voters like it.

Any person who registers as a Republican can attend his or her caucus. Not one would ever be denied entrance. His or her vote at the caucus will always be counted. Count My Vote is therefore bogus. Those who support the party platform will register as Republicans. Unaffiliated voters should never have a voice in party matters.

I like John Curtis. He has done a great job as Provo mayor. He will do a good job in Washington. I believe, however, if the caucus system prefers someone else, then that person should be the Republican nominee.

Amos L. Wright

Provo