Utah — the landscape, culture and people we love — holds a tragic secret. We have the fifth-highest suicide rate in the U.S. And the numbers across the nation are startling. Every 12 minutes someone commits suicide, and for every suicide-related death there are 25 attempts. These are heartbreaking statistics. This is a pattern we simply cannot ignore. Given that last week was National Suicide Prevention Week, let us take the opportunity to ask ourselves this: Is there more we can do to prevent these tragedies?

Too many of us have experienced the tragic loss of life and heartbreak that results from suicide. Those who have experienced this tragedy have expressed to me that, while there are many resources for individuals experiencing a mental health crisis, it can be difficult to find these resources during a time of need. And while it’s true that the current National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has increased access to some degree, we can do better. The current dialing code is cumbersome and hard to remember (1-800-273-TALK), and most people have never heard of it. Additionally, in Utah and many other states, there are various entities providing services but not one consolidated number to call.

To better utilize existing resources and increase awareness and access, Sen. Orrin Hatch and I recently introduced the National Suicide Improvement Act (HR 2345). This bipartisan legislation asks the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to explore using a three-digit dialing code, similar to 911, for a national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline. The study will also examine the overall effectiveness of the current National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and the Veterans Crisis Line and recommend ways to improve the existing system. I am eager to see this bipartisan bill move quickly through Congress. I also recognize that this legislation alone is not a panacea. There is much more we must do, and some of the solutions will require a multifaceted approach. But it is an important step and one that has the potential to avert tragedy and save many lives.

Congress has a history of trying to create appropriate solutions to help in suicide prevention. For example, in 2008, Congress passed the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act, which required insurance companies to offer equal mental health benefits as medical or surgical coverage — a big step in the right direction. Additionally, in December of last year, Helping Families in Mental Health Crisis Act (HR 2646), of which I was a proud co-sponsor, was enacted. Among other things, this bill allows more flexibility in how states use mental health federal grants and permits states to tailor programs to their individual needs.

And though I recognize that federal programs play a role, I also understand that most of the solutions will be found in our families and communities. Of particular note in Utah is Hope Squad, which started in Provo and has spread through much of the state. The power of this program lies in its ability to increase suicide awareness and empower friends, peers, family and community members to recognize and respond to suicide warning signs. Simply being aware is a huge step toward helping those around us.

We just went through National Suicide Prevention Week. I hope we take the opportunity to ask ourselves if there is more that we can do to prevent these tragedies.

Rep. Chris Stewart represents Utah's 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.