After a rough couple of weeks for BYU, here's a few thoughts on where the Cougars are now before they face Wisconsin on Saturday.

BYU is facing elite defenses this September

Three of the four defenses the Cougars play this September are defensive powerhouses.

First, you have LSU. This is a team that practically has its pick of the best talent in college football, and they have the recruiting records to prove it. The Tigers have been in the Top 8 in recruiting in every year since 2013 in the Rivals.com team rankings and an average final ranking of 5.8 between 2013 and 2017. In contrast, BYU's recruiting average over that same period is 63.6.

Utah is also a strong defensive team with at least one first-round NFL draft pick on the defensive line in Lowell Lotulelei, along with several other players who will likely hear their name at some point during the draft. And Wisconsin was No. 7 in total defense last season and returns much of those players.

Hopefully, Kalani Sitake can help elevate the recruiting in Provo, but with BYU's extra complications involving LDS missions it may be awhile before the new recruits even see the field and even longer before they become juniors and seniors.

Even LaVell Edwards didn't get things turned around in two years

BYU fans have fond memories of LaVell Edwards, and for good reason. He and his offensive coaching staff helped revolutionize the game. But what if BYU fans had judged him at the same point that many judge the current coaching staff?

Edwards' second season was in 1973. The Cougars started the season 2-6, including a 7-13 loss to Utah State and a 12-52 loss to Arizona State. BYU would finish No. 4 in the WAC with a 5-6 record. Imagine what the Cougars might have missed out on had BYU made some knee-jerk reactions early in Edwards' career.

Granted, Edwards built BYU into a national brand when it was barely a blip before he came to Provo. However, BYU hasn't had a Top 25 finish since 2011, and even then it barely made it into the Coaches Poll while not making the AP. The last really great season for BYU was back in 2009 when the Cougars finished No. 12 in both polls and won 11 games.

While BYU hasn't been bad by any means as it has won at least seven games every year, it cannot be denied that it's been awhile since BYU has had a special season. While this fact makes it harder for BYU fans to be patient, it also speaks to how much work still needs to be done to get the Cougars back to Top 25 finishes.

Coaching staffs used to get four years as they brought on their own players and installed their own schemes. Those days appear to be long gone, but that doesn't mean that there isn't some truth in the way things used to be done. That said, it gets harder and harder to be patient when millions of dollars are involved.

So, what now?

Play on. In the short term, that's all BYU can do.

Those who say the Cougars have nothing to play for now because they're not in a conference are wrong. BYU has to find some sort of momentum to finish the season that can carry into future seasons. While there's still some difficult games to come after September has gone, things will get considerably easier as BYU hits the second half of the season. There's no time for either the players or the coaching staff to think about what might have been. As long as there's still opponents left on the schedule and games to be won, there's always something to play for.

