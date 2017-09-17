During a time of political division, America can look to historical moments when individuals from differing backgrounds came together to form common civil bonds. This week marks the anniversary of both the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787, and the launch of the Mayflower on Sept. 16, 1620.

When the Mayflower launched there were two groups of passengers. They were both English. But if there was any question as to their differences, the Pilgrims called themselves “saints” dubbing their non-separatist sojourners “strangers.”

While the former was interested in establishing a godly community of English-bred pietists, the latter was more interested in earthly pursuits, i.e., money, adventure and, in perhaps one case, distance from law enforcement.

The saints tolerated the strangers because, well, they wrote the checks. But upon arriving in Cape Cod in the late fall — the intended destination was Virginia — enough members of both groups understood that they would need a system of governance to stay together and survive the harsh New England winter.

The result was the Mayflower Compact. The signers — both saints and strangers — “solemnly and mutually” covenanted to combine “together into a civil body politic; for our better ordering, and preservation” to “enact, constitute, and frame, such just and equal laws, ordinances, acts, constitutions, and offices” unto which they promised “all due submission and obedience.”

Close to half of the 102 passengers died that first winter.

Nearly two centuries later, the 13 colonies faced similarly dire challenges as they successfully defended their independence from England. The Articles of Confederation were unable to create unity among the colonies and their differences seemed nearly insurmountable. One of the great achievements of human self-governance was the remarkable process by which 13 disparate colonies came together to agree upon a novel constitutional form of governance.

Even today, the Constitution of the United States stands as a monument to the extraordinary effort required to create unity in the midst of conflict and deep disagreement. The rule of law embodied in this document has become a beacon to the world — not just for its inspired doctrine, but also for its ability to accommodate self-correction and cultural changes.

It is therefore highly appropriate to recognize the anniversary of the ratification of the Constitution of the United States of America and the launch of the Mayflower, reflecting on both the benefits and the extreme labors required to form a more perfect union even during times, like today, when unity often seems elusive.