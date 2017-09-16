Kudos to Sen. Mike Lee. Clarifying the principle at stake in the Supreme Court case involving the cake baker is vitally important. ACLU and many people falsely assume it is a case of discrimination; however, it is not. It is strictly a case of whether or not an individual, group or entity can compel, intimidate, bully or force another individual, group or entity into making a statement that supports their belief, philosophy or opinions, even if those dominated disagree with those convictions.

The First Amendment adamantly says no.

The First Amendment encompasses both freedom of speech and freedom of religion, and to allow anyone the right to force another into speaking or acting against their conscience is contrary to everything U.S. citizens cherish. The Pilgrims came to America for the security to think freely, and the Revolution and Constitution were fought and established to preserve the right to live as one believes without interference from government mandates. Perhaps that is why the First Amendment is No. 1.

If the ACLU wins the case, the First Amendment will basically be annulled, and citizens’ freedom of speech and religion will basically become void. That would be a tragic trade-off, all in the guise of love, tolerance and acceptance.

Nancy Sharp

Brigham City