About eight months ago, I returned home from serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Houston. I grew to love the area and people of Houston and it became my second home. Recently Hurricane Harvey has taken quite a toll on the people of Texas, many of whom have become my friends. Now I know the news of the hurricane is nothing new. Over the past few weeks, I have seen many stories of the untold heroes who have reached out during the storm.

Eqaully impressive to the horrors of the hurricane are the many rescue missions and selfless acts of service. Families who have had their homes flooded are now turning out and donating blankets, food and transportation to those in greater need. Hot food has been prepared for the first responders and the emergency teams. Ranches and churches have opened their doors to those who have been forced out of their homes.

I heard a story from my friend Liz, a woman I met in Houston. Although she has faced hardships from the hurricane, she has reached out to help others in need. Every day since the beginning of the storms, she has driven her truck miles to deliver supplies to the meeting areas of the first responders. Liz is only one of many people who have reached out in service to those in Houston.

Many know of the damage that has been caused by the hurricane. What better way is there to create unity than to show acts of humanity and love given to complete strangers? When 9/11 happened, thousands around the nation and world joined together in helpful efforts to rebuild our nation. I believe that those same actions are taking place now that Hurricane Harvey has passed. These types of stories could bring more happiness and peace, especially through these difficult times.

Kaycee Sampson

Ephraim, Utah