Utah State volleyball lost its final tournament match of the season, 3-0, to Arizona State in the last match of the Lumberjack Classic for the Aggies on the campus of Northern Arizona on Saturday afternoon.

Senior outside Lauren Anderson led USU offensively with 11 kills, also leading the Aggies in digs with six. Overall, Utah State hit .114 during the match with 34 kills on 105 attempts and 22 errors. Arizona State hit .247 (44-20-97) as senior middle Oluoma Okaro and freshman outside Griere Hughes led the Sun Devils with 14 and 13 kills, respectively.

Utah State had its best showing the first set, fighting off seven Arizona State set points after the Sun Devils were on the cusp at 24-19. Junior middle Lauren O’Brien began the surge with a kill and followed that up with a block, combining with senior opposite Kayla DeCoursey to pull the Aggies to within three, 24-21. Redshirt freshman Jaysa Funk then served up an ace, followed by back-to-back ASU errors, tying the set at 24-24. The Sun Devils then had set points at 25-24 and 26-25, but they were rebuffed after kills by Anderson and DeCoursey. The Aggies lost the set, 28-26, a few rallies later on a USU attacking error.

Utah State led 3-1 to open the second set behind attacking errors by Arizona State and a kill by DeCoursey. However, ASU came back with a six-point run to take a 7-3 lead and rode the momentum to the 25-20 finish. Down the stretch, USU fought off two more set points during the frame, capitalizing on an ASU attacking error at 24-18, and a service ace from senior middle Carly Lenzen at 24-19.

Arizona State led start to finish in the final set, building a 3-0 lead out of the gates and hitting .321 (13-4-28) during the frame en route to the 25-15 final.

Following the match, Anderson and DeCoursey were named to the all-tournament team after proving to be the most efficient hitters for USU on the outside during the tournament. Anderson totaled 44 kills, averaging 4.40 per set, hit .297 (44-14-101) and also logged 27 digs, six blocks, two aces and one assist. DeCoursey finished second on the team with 11 blocks, while recording 26 kills, hitting .246 (26-9-69) and tallying 10 digs and two service aces.

Utah State remains on the road next week and completes its in-state slate with contests at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Sept. 12, and at Southern Utah in Cedar City on Friday, Sept. 15.

Kyle Cottam is the Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations at Utah State University.