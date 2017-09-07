PRICE — Federal land managers want to dig in on a new project to beef up wildlife habitat and protect against wildfires in Carbon County, but they want to hear from the public first.

The Federal Bureau of Land Management is proposing to remove pinyon pines and juniper trees near the North Springs Shooting Range southwest of Price.

The agency said in a prepared statement the move would guard against severe wildfires, protect sage grouse, draw in prey for raptors and improve winter range for mule deer and elk. Removing the trees would allow more sunlight to drive understory growth and prevent the pines from overtaking sagebrush, according to the BLM.

Acting Price Field Manager Deej Brown said in the statement that the project is one of many that will put public lands in good shape for years to come.

A draft of the plan is online and open to the public for review. Commenters are warned that any input, including personal information, may be released to the public.

The deadline to weigh in is Sept. 20. Comments can be submitted online or mailed and addressed to the BLM Price Field Office at 125 S. 600 West, Price, UT 84501.