LOGAN — It’s early Monday morning and the start of a busy work week for the staff at Sunrise Cyclery and owner Jeff Keller. This week is one that Keller has been looking forward to. It’s almost time for the annual LoToJa, a bike race from here to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. It’s the 35th edition of the event. Pronounced "Low-ta-juh", it’s the longest single-day USA Cycling-sanctioned race, covering 206 miles.

“I love seeing all the people that come to Logan and into the bike shop for LoToJa,” Keller says. “For me, cycling is a community, and it’s great to see the entire community come out and support this race. No matter if they are watching, riding or supporting the race, it’s all about having fun.”

Keller has a personal connection to LoToJa. He participated in and helped organize the first race, in 1982, with the help of Dave Bern, who is credited with coming up with the original idea.

“I remember the day that Dave stood right here in Sunrise Cyclery and told me about his idea for the race. After thinking about it for a moment, I told him, ‘Let’s do it,’” says Keller. “It’s something I look forward to all year long. The race actually starts right here in Logan, right outside our bike shop. This is the way it’s been since the first group of riders began the ride 35 years ago. What a great tradition.”

This year’s LoToJa will attract 1,500 cyclists from 37 states, and some from as far away as United Kingdom. Many bike shops along the Wasatch Front experience an increase in business in advance of the race. That’s true for Ryan and Alison Littlefield, owners of Contender Bicycles of Salt Lake City. Simply put, LoToJa is big for business.

“For us, it’s one of the busiest and most exciting times of the year,” says Ryan Littlefield, as he thinks of his bike shop packed with cycling enthusiasts. “About two weeks before LoToJa, our shop is extremely busy getting riders all they need for the big race. As you can see, people are interested in everything from the type of bike tires to the most comfortable bike seat to even a new bike.”

Contender also has a rooting interest as it will be sponsoring a team in this year’s race.

Littlefield explains, “Many of our customers are competitive cyclists and have participated in LoToJa for many years. For those customers, they are looking for that competitive advantage, and they want to ensure their bikes are tuned and ready to go on race day.”

As is always the case, different terrain, elevation changes and a variety of weather conditions will greet the riders as they start in Utah and pass through Idaho before finishing at the base of Grand Teton, the highest peak in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Based on a rider’s ability, it typically takes between 10 to 13 hours to finish LoToJa. This kind of endurance race requires most participants to spend months preparing for the grueling course.

“When you have trained for the entire year for a 206-mile bike race, the last thing you want is to have a mechanical issue, and we do our best to ensure that doesn’t happen,” Littlefield says. “Critical to any endurance race is how the bike performs, but even more important is how the rider performs. That’s where preparation, conditioning and nutrition all come into play.”

Bike shops like Sunrise and Contender offer cyclists a wide array of nutritional products, books and information to help the cyclist find what combination of products work best for them. Common challenges with long-distance riding include a lack of energy, cramping and dehydration. So it can be difficult to determine what the best options are.

“What we can offer people that come into our bike shop is advice on what they should consider for nutrition and a strategy on how to approach the race,” Littlefield says. “A lot of the time it could be a person’s first time riding and preparing for a race like LoToJa, and they have a lot of questions on what to eat and how to prepare.” Littlefield should know; he’s finished LoTaJa four times. Like everybody else participating in the race, he’s hoping for a safe and fast finish.

Glenn Seninger, an eight-time LoToJa finisher, lives in Salt Lake City with his family.