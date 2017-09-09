A new stake has been created from the San Salvador El Salvador Stake. The San Vicente El Salvador Stake, which consists of the La Torre and Sensuntepeque branches and the Cojutepeque, Ilobasco, La Espiga, La Paz, Los Nonualcos and Zacatecoluca wards, was created by Elder José L. Alonso, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Luis C. Chaverri, an Area Seventy.

SAN VICENTE EL SALVADOR STAKE: (June 18, 2017) — Carlos Antonio Ayala Duran, 35, self-employed administrator; wife, Carmen Elena Ayala Cañada. Counselors — Carlos Alfredo Flores Gonzalez, 55, collection manager; wife, Roxana Patricia Santos Acevedo. Rafael Ernesto Hernandez Flores, 30, store manager; wife, Irene Guadalupe Calderón Rafael.

Reorganized stake

DRAPER UTAH YSA STAKE: (April 23, 2017) President — Charles Louis Cutler, 53, principal/partner, The Insight Group; succeeding L. Todd Budge; wife, Michelle Maxfield Cutler. Counselors — Joseph J. Joyce, 58, attorney; wife, Leslie Susan Taylor Joyce. Douglas Kenneth Smart, 55, owner, Smart Millworks; wife, Koni Kae Esplin Smart.