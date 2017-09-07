Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with over 90 percent of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week.

So as the season shifts to Week 4 beginning this Thursday’s, here’s a look back at some headliner performances from Week 3.

Class 6A

Mosese Sonasi, Granger — Despite his team losing to Bountiful 22-14, he still had 41 carries for 250 yards and 1 TD

Parker Meldrum, Cyprus — Completed 17 of 25 passes for 414 yards and 5 TDs in a 48-26 win vs. Copper Hills

Cole Moody, Bingham — Helped lead Bingham to the 34-0 shutout victory over Herriman by finishing with 10 tackles and 1 interception

Sese Felila, Kearns — Finished with 26 carries for 161 yards and 3 TDs in a 49-32 win vs. Cottonwood

Class 5A

London Rockwood, Alta — Hauled in eight catches for 118 yards and 2 TDs in a 62-25 win over Taylorsville

Zach Wilson, Corner Canyon — Completed 21 of 38 passes for 409 yards and 5 TDs, and also ran for 42 yards and a score in 58-14 win over Westlake

Chris Stubbs, Viewmont — Led the Vikings defensively to the 24-13 win over Green Canyon finished with 11 tackles and 1 sack

Gabe Sweeten, Timpanogos — Completed 12 of 17 passes for 241 yards and 3 TDs in 26-20 overtime win vs. Canyon View

Class 4A

Silas Young, Stansbury — Carried the ball 15 times for 174 yards and 4 TDs in a 28-7 win over Grantsville

Hobbs Nyberg, Dixie — Finished with 10 catches for 240 yards and 4 TDs in a 69-35 win at Tooele

Koebe Wilson, Sky View — Led Sky View's defense in the 33-14 win over Springville with 10 tackles and 2 sacks

Class 3A

Aaron Bailey, Summit Academy — Recorded 14 tackles and 1 sacks to lead the Bears to the 49-21 win vs. Judge Memorial.

Lincoln Labrum, Union — Completed 18 of 27 passes for 261 yards and 3 TDs in a 28-24 win over Uintah

Tyson Hurd, Morgan — Hauled in 5 catches for 45 yards and 2 TDs as Morgan edged Ben Lomond 21-13

Class 2A

Tyce Raddon, Beaver — Workhorse back had 29 carries for 180 yards and 4 TDs in Beaver's 34-21 win vs. Delta

Dakota Johnson, Grand — Only had 14 carries, but finished with 133 yards and 2 TDs.

Tyson Chisholm, South Sevier — Had 23 carries for 207 yards and 1 TD in 21-13 win vs. Gunnison. Led team with 13 tackles as well.

Class 1A

McKay Foy, Altamont — 5 carries, 93 yards, 3 TDs and 2 tackles defensively in 41-0 win at West Wendover, Nev.

Weston Poulson, Duchesne — Finished with 7 tackles defensively and added 53 rushing yards and 2 TDs offensively

Ty Netto, Milford — Only had 13 carries, but still ripped off 143 yards and 4 TDs to lead Milford to 42-0 win over Layton Christian